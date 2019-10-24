Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 92-59 roll

It's a Big Ten battle with College Football Playoff implications when the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. The Buckeyes are 7-0 and eyeing the four-team playoff, and they coasted last week in a 52-3 victory against Northwestern. Wisconsin has the nation's top defense and one of the nation's best running backs, but they blew a nine-point lead and fell 24-23 to Illinois last week. Ohio State has the No. 2 defense and a pair of elite rushers who can break free at any time. Kickoff from Ohio Stadium is set for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before considering any Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Ohio State is fifth in the nation in total offense, with Georgia transfer Justin Fields running the unit with precision, but it's the running backs who make its offense hum. J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague both average more than seven yards per carry. Dobbins is fourth in the nation with 947 yards and seven touchdowns, while Teague has 512 yards and four scores. Fields has added 291 yards on the ground, while throwing for 1,492 and accounting for 30 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes' defense is second in the nation in allowing only eight points and 229 yards per game. Junior Chase Young is tied for first in Division I football with 9.5 sacks and has forced three fumbles. Cornerback Jeff Okudah has three of the team's 10 interceptions and also has forced a fumble.

But just because the Buckeyes can bring it on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will will cover the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread on Saturday.

That's because the underdog is 5-1-1 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams, and the Badgers can bank on a defense that has four shutouts this season. They have the nation's top unit in yards allowed (193.9 per game) and scoring (7.6 points per game). The linebacking trio of Chris Orr, Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn have combined for 18 sacks, and the Badgers are plus-seven in turnover margin and have scored four defensive touchdowns.

The offense runs through running back Jonathan Taylor. The junior is third in the nation with 957 rushing yards and has 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Coan is completing 76 percent of his passes and six players have more than 15 receptions, led by receiver Quintez Cephus (24-353-3) and tight end Jake Ferguson (20-242-2).

