Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from top model on 92-59 roll

Ohio State will try to stay in the College Football Playoff picture and continue its dominance of another Big Ten foe when the No. 3 Buckeyes host the 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. The Buckeyes have won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Badgers and boast top-five units on both sides of the ball. Georgia transfer Justin Fields can make plays or leave it to the best running back tandem in the country, and the defense allows only eight points per game. The Buckeyes crushed Northwestern last Friday, while the Badgers were tripped up by Illinois. Kickoff from Ohio Stadium is set for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

The model knows the Buckeyes are third in the nation in scoring (49.7 points per game) and fifth in total offense (526.7 yards per game), with Fields doing it with his arm (1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns) and his legs (291-8). Running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 947 yards and seven touchdowns, while Master Teague has added 512 and four scores, and either can break a huge run at any moment.

The Buckeyes' defense makes big plays and doesn't allow them, ranking second in the nation in sacks (29), passing (136.3 yards per game) and total defense (229.0 yards per game). The Buckeyes also have 15 takeaways, are plus-nine in turnover margin, and have blocked three kicks.

But just because the Buckeyes can bring it on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will will cover the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread on Saturday.

That's because the underdog is 5-1-1 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams, and the Badgers can bank on a defense that has four shutouts this season. They have the nation's top unit in yards allowed (193.9 per game) and scoring (7.6 points per game). The linebacking trio of Chris Orr, Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn have combined for 18 sacks, and the Badgers are plus-seven in turnover margin and have scored four defensive touchdowns.

The offense runs through running back Jonathan Taylor. The junior is third in the nation with 957 rushing yards and has 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Coan is completing 76 percent of his passes and six players have more than 15 receptions, led by receiver Quintez Cephus (24-353-3) and tight end Jake Ferguson (20-242-2).

