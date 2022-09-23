Big Ten rivals square off when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts Wisconsin (2-1) in a Saturday afternoon contest. Ohio State is coming off a dominant performance in Week 3, where they cooked Toldeo 77-21. Likewise, Wisconsin blew out New Mexico State 66-7. Ohio State C.J. Stroud is once again playing himself into Heisman Trophy contention, with 941 yards and 11 touchdown passes through three games. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against Wisconsin 61-18-5.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 19 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is 57.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread: Buckeyes -19

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Over-Under: 57 points

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State money line: Buckeyes -1100, Badgers +700

OSU: Over is 9-4-1 in Buckeyes' last 14 conference games

WIS: Badgers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven conference games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have a dynamic and explosive offense. This unit has difference makers at nearly every position group and it's been on full display through three games. Ohio State ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring (47.7), first in total offense (565.3) and second in passing (358.3). The Buckeyes have scored 45-plus in back-to-back games.

In the win over Toldeo, Ohio State exploded for 763 yards of offense. Stroud had a masterful performance, completing 22-of-27 passes for 367 yards with five passing touchdowns. The Buckeyes' passing attack had three receivers go over 100 yards. Sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka led the way with seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Jayden Ballard was right behind him with four receptions for 113 yards and a score.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers will trot out an aggressive and effective offensive group. They have a dominant rushing attack that wears teams out over the span of four quarters. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (39.3), sixth in total offense (478.7), and fifth in rushing yards (218.3). The ground game is headlined by sophomore running back Braelon Allen.

Allen is a powerful tailback who has terrific size for the position (6-foot-2, 235 pounds). The Wisconsin native is a force once he gets downhill with the speed to break away from defenders. Allen is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards (332) to go along with five touchdowns. He's rushed for more than 80 yards in all three games thus far.

