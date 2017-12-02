Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, line, odds, watch online, live stream, TV

When you think of the best teams in the Big Ten, you tend to lean toward the teams in the East. You think of Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. Wisconsin tends to get overlooked, but this will be Wisconsin's fifth trip to the Big Ten Championship in the game's seven years of existence.

These two Big Ten powers haven't met this season, but Ohio State has won the last five meetings, including a 30-23 win in Madison last season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free) and Fox Sports Go

Storylines

Wisconsin: It seems that the Badgers have been disrespected all season long, as their wins have been dismissed because their schedule wasn't strong enough. Even now, as the only undefeated team remaining in the Power Five, they're only ranked No. 4 by the selection committee. None of that will matter with a win over Ohio State, however, as it's a simple formula for the Badgers right now. Win, and you're Big Ten champs. Win, and you're in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State: Last year, Ohio State found itself on the outside of the Big Ten Championship Game, yet managed to finagle its way into the College Football Playoff anyway. This year, the Buckeyes could find themselves outside the playoff even if they win the Big Ten. It's an odd position to be in, but one Ohio State only has itself to blame for. While it doesn't have total control of its fate, if the Buckeyes want to get back to the playoff, they must beat the Badgers on Saturday night first.

Prediction

Wisconsin may be ranked higher, but Ohio State's favored for good reason. While my initial instinct was to take the points with the Badgers, the closer I look, the harder that is to do. Ohio State has the better offense, and Wisconsin has the better defense, but the gaps between the two offenses is greater than the defenses. Plus, Wisconsin's offense is built on running the ball. Using S&P+, Ohio State has the best run defense in the country. Which means this game could come down to the quarterbacks, and in a battle of J.T. Barrett and Alex Hornibrook, it's hard for me to roll with the Badger southpaw. Pick: Ohio State -6.5



