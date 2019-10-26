Ohio State vs. Wisconsin score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

Seven days ago, it looked as if this would be a Big Ten Championship Game preview. Then, No. 13 Wisconsin went on the road and lost to Illinois on a last-second field goal. Now, the Badgers hit the road for the second consecutive week but this time face an even tougher opponent in No. 3 Ohio State, which has destroyed any team that's made the mistake of getting in its way.

The Buckeyes are 7-0 and have won their seven games by an average of 41.7 points per game. That's more points than Wisconsin -- one of the more dominant teams in the country before last week -- has scored per game this year (39.7). As good as Ohio State has been this season, few teams go through an entire schedule without being challenged at some point. Wisconsin can do just that.

