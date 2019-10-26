Ohio State vs. Wisconsin score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 13 Wisconsin
Seven days ago, it looked as if this would be a Big Ten Championship Game preview. Then, No. 13 Wisconsin went on the road and lost to Illinois on a last-second field goal. Now, the Badgers hit the road for the second consecutive week but this time face an even tougher opponent in No. 3 Ohio State, which has destroyed any team that's made the mistake of getting in its way.
The Buckeyes are 7-0 and have won their seven games by an average of 41.7 points per game. That's more points than Wisconsin -- one of the more dominant teams in the country before last week -- has scored per game this year (39.7). As good as Ohio State has been this season, few teams go through an entire schedule without being challenged at some point. Wisconsin can do just that.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State vs. Wisconsin. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday afternoon
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Penn State vs. MSU pick, live stream
Should the favored Nittany Lions be on upset alert against the Spartans?
-
LSU vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Tiger Bowl takes place Saturday afternoon in Death Valley
-
Oklahoma vs. K-State pick, live stream
The Sooners look to stay unbeaten, but begin a tough stretch in their final five games
-
College football top 25 games, Week 9
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game