Ohio State vs. Wisconsin score: Live updates, Big Ten Championship highlights

With No. 3 Oklahoma winning the Big 12, and the likelihood of the ACC champion and SEC champion getting into the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten Championship Game takes center stage as Saturday's most important game. Depending on the result, things can be easy for the CFP Selection Committee ... or difficult. If No. 4 Wisconsin wins, it's in. If Ohio State wins, things could get tricky. The championing between the Buckeyes and No. 5 Alabama will be fierce.

But those are conversations for later. For now, let's sit back and enjoy what should be a fantastic game. Wisconsin is the Power Five's lone undefeated team with a chance to finally put critics to rest with a quality win over the Buckeyes. Ohio State has had an erratic season, but when it's clicking, few teams have been better.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this post with scores, highlights, analysis and more. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.