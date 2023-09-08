Ohio State didn't exactly steal the show during its 23-3 Week 1 victory at Indiana, but the No. 5 Buckeyes get another crack at it in Week 2 when they return home to face a more manageable opponent in Youngstown State. It will mark Ohio State's first time playing a school from the FCS ranks since a 76-0 win against Florida A&M in 2013. It's also the first of two consecutive home games that should allow coach Ryan Day's group to sort out any kinks before a marquee nonconference showdown at No. 10 Notre Dame in Week 4.

The Buckeyes defense was dominant against Indiana in Week 1, limiting the Hoosiers to just 153 total yards of offense and holding them out of the end zone. However, the same couldn't be said for the Ohio State offense -- typically a strength under Day -- as the Buckeyes scored their fewest points in a game against Indiana since a 23-17 victory over the Hoosiers back in 1993.

For Youngstown State, offense was not a problem in Week 1. The Penguins hung 52 points in a dominant home win against Valparaiso, though the Buckeyes present an entirely different set of challenges. Saturday will mark just the third time the in-state teams have played; Ohio State won decisively in each of the two previous meetings, both of which were played in Columbus, Ohio.

All times Eastern

How to watch Ohio State vs. Youngstown State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: Noon

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State: Need to know

Buckeyes look to clean up offense: It's easy to overreact after just one game, but Ohio State's offense didn't look like a championship-caliber unit against Indiana. A pair of touchdowns from running back Miyan Williams were the only trips to the end zone all day for the Buckeyes. Quarterback Kyle McCord left much to be desired on a day when the offensive line didn't exactly shine. McCord, making his first start, ended the afternoon completing 20 of 33 pass attempts for 239 yards and an interception with no touchdowns. Ohio State's two most prominent receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka -- were virtually non-factors, combining for just 34 yards on five catches. Harrison also had an injury scare, briefly leaving the game after taking a hard hit to his left shoulder.

Ohio State QB battle still unfolding: Saturday should provide more clarity on an Ohio State quarterback competition that has yet to fully be decided. McCord's first start came under the condition that Devin Brown, who pushed McCord in the offseason, would also see snaps against Indiana. Technically, Day wasn't lying, but Brown only saw six snaps compared to McCord's 64. The Youngstown State game could be a chance for McCord to redeem himself, but also provide increased opportunity for Brown to showcase his abilities. Day told reporters Tuesday that both signal-callers will see action again against the Penguins, and Brown should see an increase in snaps compared to Week 1.

Youngstown State at a glance: The Penguins kicked off their third season under coach Doug Phillips by firing on all cylinders against Valparaiso. Youngstown State's rushing attack had no issues whatsoever in that 52-10 triumph with five touchdowns, two of them via running back Tyshon King. Of course, it's an entirely different ballgame when it comes FBS competition, as evidenced by an 0-42 mark for FCS teams against FBS opponents in Week 1. Youngstown State's most recent game against an FBS school was a 31-0 loss at Kentucky in 2022, and its two previous trips to Ohio State didn't end well, either. The Penguins suffered a 38-6 loss to the Buckeyes in 2007 before enduring a 43-0 defeat in a rematch during the 2008 season.