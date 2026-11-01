No. 2 Ohio State dropped a stunning performance against USC, a 30-18 loss that ranks among the worst of the Ryan Day era.

The defeat dropped the Buckeyes to 6-2, marking the first time Ohio State has recorded two losses before November since 2011. The loss is only the second unranked loss of Day's career, joining 2024 Michigan.

Of course, the injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin stands above all other factors. Sayin was hurt in the second half of a win against No. 5 Indiana. But what else has gone wrong to drop the Buckeyes back towards the field?

With several quality opponents remaining on the schedule in the final month of the season, Ohio State's dreams of a national title are fading fast.

Will Ohio State make the College Football Playoff?

Even after picking up a second loss, Ohio State is likely still in the College Football Playoff mix. The Buckeyes have impressive wins over No. 14 Iowa and No. 5 Indiana that should help their resume. There are also still quality winnable matchups remaining against Oregon and No. 20 Northwestern.

After losing to USC, though, the Buckeyes are firmly on the bubble. A single regular-season loss from here on out would keep them out of the field, and more are on the table with the struggles for Ohio State on both sides.

CBS Sports projects Ohio State as the 7-seed in the College Football Playoff with an 11-2 record and a loss in the Big Ten title game against undefeated UCLA.

Will a quarterback change help?

When Julian Sayin went down with a likely season-ending injury, Ohio State opted to go with true freshman Luke Fahey over national top-five recruit Tavien St. Clair. The Class of 2026 recruit impressed in practice to win the job, but his limitations have been stark.

Fahey was inconsistent on downfield passes, failing to clear even 150 passing yards until deep into the fourth quarter. St. Clair has a more impressive physical profile, but after transitioning from playing at a smaller school in Bellefontaine, Ohio, there are questions about his familiarity with the offense.

Still, coach Ryan Day would be smart to open the competition and see what he can get from both quarterbacks.

Has the defense taken a step back?

Ohio State's defense has been a mainstay over the past three seasons, but the unit was disappointing against USC. One week after the Trojans were held to seven points -- the worst offensive performance of Lincoln Riley's career -- Ohio State allowed 30 points and multiple breakdowns in the passing game.

USC wide receiver Trent Mosley ripped off a 69-yard touchdown on the second play of the game to get the fireworks started. Tight end Mark Bowman also had a rumbling 70-yard catch-and-run to get into scoring territory.

Even against a USC offense that's struggled to win up front, Ohio State's pass rush was a relative nonfactor. The Buckeyes have repeatedly sent top talent to the NFL. Finally, it's starting to cause problems.

Can Jeremiah Smith still win the Heisman?

Even with inconsistent passing-game production, Smith managed to be a factor on offense. The junior caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a late touchdown, keeping his production somewhat respectable. At the same time, the limitations were obvious.

Smith came into the game averaging right around 19.0 yards per reception. With Fahey in the lineup, it dropped to 8.3 yards per catch. An 83-yard performance is still solid, but would set Smith up as only a productive receiver and not a generational one.

Fahey will continue to grow over the coming weeks, and has been quick to target Smith when available. Still, it's hard to see Smith's downfield production being a factor.

Is Day up for the challenge?

Two years ago, Ohio State lost against unranked Michigan, the first unranked loss of the Day era. The Buckeyes went into the lab and emerged as the best team in the nation, cruising their way to a national championship.

Two years later, though, these Buckeyes don't look quite the same level. Ohio State is down to No. 5 in the 247Sports Talent Composite, its lowest ranking since the metric was introduced. Outside of Smith, the Buckeyes don't have a player in the top 50 of the NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. This is a good roster, but nothing like the championship-level ones.

Critics have long claimed Day was born on third base. This is the moment when we discover if he's able to coach up a deficient roster.