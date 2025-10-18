No. 1 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) looks to keep rolling when they visit Big Ten rival Wisconsin (2-4, 0-3) in a college football Week 8 matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes are undefeated dating back to last season and have dominated in-conference competition, most recently defeating Illinois 34-16. Meanwhile, the Badgers are looking for their first victory since Week 2, and will be desperate to move on from being shut out 37-0 at home by Iowa in Week 7.

Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Be sure to watch this game on CBS or Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Wisconsin vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in Week 8:

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread Ohio State -25.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over/under 41.5 points Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line Ohio State -4000, Wisconsin +1613 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Wisconsin streaming Paramount+ (Get 7 days free)

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have won six straight games against the Badgers going back to the 2016 season, including four games played at Camp Randall. Ryan Day's team is 5-0-1 ATS this season. The defense is allowing 6.8 points per game and will face a Wisconsin offense that is scoring 15.5 points per game. The passing defense is allowing 145.0 yards per game and has the tools to target a mistake-prone Wisconsin offense. Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin has settled into the starting role and has a 15-3 TD-INT ration heading into Saturday's game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Week 7 loss to the Hawkeyes was the first shutout defeat at home for the Badgers since 1980, although offensive turnovers were a bigger culprit in that game. The run defense is allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game in the conference (97.5) and was allowing just 19.8 points per game prior to the last week's loss. Plus, in their last four home games against the Buckeyes, the Badgers have kept the point deficit under 25 points. It will be up to the defense to keep Saturday's game within the large point spread. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks

For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in Week 8, the model is leaning Under the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump, all from the model that is a combined 39-27 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.