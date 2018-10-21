Ohio State's flaws on full display as Buckeyes open the door to many playoff possibilities

Just a reminder, we're still 11 days away from the first College Football Playoff rankings. So to say it's way too early and we shouldn't all lose our minds over Saturday's upheaval is absolutely the right take.

Ah, who are we kidding.

This was one of the earth-spins-off-its-axis Saturdays. Three of the nation's eight unbeatens lost -- Cincinnati, Ohio State and North Carolina State. Two teams in the top 12 went down -- No. 2 Ohio State and No. 12 Oregon.

When the Buckeyes walked off the field at Purdue, they'd already been run out of Ross-Ade Stadium. It was then we held these truths to be self-evident.

The Big Ten suddenly better hope like hell, Michigan, 7-1, wins out. Ohio State suffered this year's version of last year's Iowa loss, a 29-point decision to a Purdue team that lost to Eastern Michigan.



This one was felt all the way in the league office in Chicago. The conference's worst fears came true. The Big Ten is beginning to cannibalize itself. The worst fear might be that Ohio State is still the Big Ten's best team.

Without much support from his defense or running game, quarterback Dwayne Haskins had to throw 73 times. How times have changed. In 1973, Woody's Buckeyes passed 87 times all season.

Through eight weeks, there are no unbeaten teams in the Big Ten. There are only three teams with one loss (Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan). As things stand, it would be in everyone's interest (expect Ohio State's) that Michigan beat the Buckeyes on Nov. 24.

The Wolverines' only loss is to No. 4 Notre Dame. They're on a roll. For Michigan, the threat of lightning Saturday was greater than the threat provided by Michigan State.

Then, Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio proceeded to trade barbs afterward. Juicy, wonderful stuff. So much for sportsmanship and the collegiate model.

Instead of going into detail, we cede the floor to this tweet of the night from CBS Sports' own Barrett Sallee …

Urban Meyer is going to delete this entire game off of his phone. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 21, 2018

Washington State is the Pac-12's best playoff hope. Mike Leach posted his biggest victory in a decade. The Cougs posted one of their biggest wins in decades, whipping Oregon 34-20. Wazzu, 6-1, is the only Pac-12 team with less than two losses.



Considering there has never been a two-loss team in the CFP, that's a big deal. Considering there are only 14 one-loss Power Five teams left, that's an ever bigger deal.

When you say your prayers, please ask God for a Leach appearance in the CFP. That would be appointment viewing.

All of it leaves the playoff door ajar to the Big 12, specifically Oklahoma and Texas. The Sooners found their legs in a convincing win over TCU. A one-loss Texas or OU certainly looks better than Ohio State at this point.



Hell, UCF looks better than Ohio State. The Knights, 7-0, should have their hopes raised. There are only five undefeated teams left. For the first time in 28 games, quarterback McKenzie Milton did not start (or play) in a 37-10 win over East Carolina.



For all the blather over schedule strength and faux national championships, at this point unbeaten is unbeaten. UCF hasn't lost in 20 games.

In getting pushed to the playoff brink, the Buckeyes flaws were revealed for all to see. As mentioned, the defense isn't what we thought it was. The run game was ineffective. Ohio State was terrible in the red zone. Purdue scored its most points ever in the series.

The Boilers scored more touchdowns in the fourth quarter (four) than it has in any game against Ohio State since 2000. If it's possible, two players put their names into Heisman Trophy consideration -- receiver Rondale Moore (252 total yards) caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback David Blough threw for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

"This proves to everyone in the country out there you can win football games at Purdue," coach Jeff Brohm said.

And lose football games at Purdue to Eastern Michigan. That happened in Week 2 as the Boilermakers opened 0-3.

Since then, they have won four in a row and crawled to within a half-game of the lead in the Big Ten West.

You're way ahead of me if you've thought this through. If the world continues to spin off its axis, Ohio State and Purdue could meet again in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ah, who are we kidding …