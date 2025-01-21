Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith capped off another sensational night with a championship-clinching, 56-yard reception on third down in the final minutes of 2025 College Football National Championship. The reception set up a field goal to take a 34-23 lead and put the game out of reach. With a touchdown catch in the second quarter, Smith also set a national record with his 15th receiving touchdown, the most ever by a true freshman and second-most in Ohio State history.

Notre Dame dialed up heavy pressure on third-and-11 with a chance to get the ball back down only eight points. Quarterback Will Howard faced the pressure and found Smith in single coverage down the right sideline for a sensational catch. The reception gave Smith five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown and pushed him to 381 yards and five touchdowns in four CFP games alone.

Smith's 15th touchdown moved him past former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., who posted 14 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He now only trails Terry Glenn, who won the Biletnikoff Award for the Buckeyes in 1995. Smith's 15 receiving touchdowns is the most by a true freshman since at least 1960.

The Buckeyes were driving in the red zone early in the second quarter when offensive coordinator Chip Kelly dialed up a nifty fake motion. A Notre Dame defensive back was seen trying to point out the mismatch, but the Fighting Irish failed to recover as Smith broke free in that flat and walked into the end zone untouched.

The Ohio State sensation emerged as arguably the top receiver in college football as a true freshman. The South Florida native entered the game with 71 catches for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been exceptional in the College Football Playoff, posting 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first two rounds alone as the Buckeyes moved from the 8-seed to the national title game.

