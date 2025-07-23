With talks of College Football Playoff expansion, a holding pattern continues formation between the Big Ten and other Power 4 conferences. The Big Ten wants four automatic bids in its proposal, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are fine moving forward with five auto-bids and the rest at-large if the 12-team field moves to 14 or 16 in the future.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who won his first national championship last season as an at-large selection, said his university will tone down its non-conference scheduling if Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti's proposal is not adopted. Ohio State opens against Texas this season, plays on the road against the Longhorns in 2026 and has an upcoming home-and-home series with Alabama and Georgia.

"If we're not going to do that, I don't think it makes sense to do that," Day said at Big Ten Media Days. "You have your nine conference games and schedule other nonconference games that aren't in the Power Four."

Meanwhile, the SEC has not yet moved to a nine-game conference schedule. Commissioner Greg Sankey argues there has been no need with relation to getting to the playoff.

Petitti has pushed back on the idea of five automatic bids, saying his conference continues to support the 4-4-2-2-1 format. Under that model, the Big Ten and SEC would receive four guaranteed spots each, while the ACC and Big 12 would have two apiece. The Group of Six would be guaranteed one representative, with three at-large spots remaining.

Pettiti said this week the Big Ten is against any future proposal that puts the ball in the selection committee's court. He hopes to lessen that group's impact on how future playoff brackets are determined.

"Until there's continuity between conferences, if you're in the Big Ten, it would make no sense to have anything other than a case to have four automatic qualifiers and an expanded pool of teams," Day said, "because when you play nine conference games, it's not the same as someone who plays eight conference games. If you're going to be compared against that, it's just not the same."

Sankey said at SEC Media Days his conference will soon decide on an expanded conference schedule for 2026 or if the league will remain at eight games, annually.