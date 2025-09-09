Adjustments to the transfer portal could be on the horizon after the NCAA Oversight Committee voted last week in favor of a single window in January. The new model would eliminate the spring and winter window system and instead condense the period during which players can pursue changing schools to just 10 days. The recommendation from the oversight committee is not universally popular, though. Ohio State coach Ryan Day is among the prominent voices to speak out against the implementation of a single transfer window and cited disadvantages for College Football Playoff participants.

"I don't think it's a good idea at all," Day said in his Week 3 media availability. "In the conversations that we had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree. I just don't quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they're still getting ready to play for games. It doesn't make any sense to me."

In order for the transfer portal reform to become final, the NCAA Administrative Committee must approve the proposal. If it passes, the January window would open on Jan. 2 and run for 10 days. In order for the change to take effect in the 2026 transfer cycle, the committee must deliver a yes vote by Oct. 1.

NCAA Oversight Committee votes in favor of single transfer portal window in January Will Backus

If the new window goes into place for the next cycle, it would begin one day prior to the CFP quarterfinals. The top eight national championship contenders would have to balance roster management for the 2027 season while still competing for a 2025-26 national title.

That conflict is not new, though. Former Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula was among the numerous players last year who entered the transfer portal ahead of or during their teams' playoff runs. Players and coaches alike have been tasked with judging their future roster and playing time needs in the midst of postseason preparation since the portal's inception.

"I know the calendar is funky, but I know that the Big Ten and [commissioner] Tony Pettiti has been working hard because he doesn't believe it either and neither do the coaches in the Big Ten," said Day. "We've had a lot of long discussions about that and tried to work through the different windows. But I don't agree with it being in January."

Proponents of the single window format note that it would reduce some of the burden on coaches during and after spring camp. Countless programs canceled or altered their spring games last year in an effort to minimize other schools' tampering with standouts from those scrimmages.

Another benefit to teams outside the playoff is that a single window could help level the playing field for the following season. Roster spots would be more widely available on teams whose seasons are already complete, opening the door for non-contenders to secure the best available talent.