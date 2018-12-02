Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Georgia's Kirby Smart react to College Football Playoff exclusion

There wasn't much drama on College Football Playoff's version of Selection Sunday despite potential for chaos after Saturday's games. As expected, Georgia and Ohio State missed out on the four-team playoff.

The Bulldogs dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 following its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game as Oklahoma moved up one position to the No. 4 spot after clinching the Big 12 title, and Ohio State remained stagnant at No. 6 and outside the playoff picture despite winning the Big Ten.

All told, the final rankings largely reflect the committee's own criteria we've gathered since the playoff was implemented. It wasn't a huge surprise to many to see how it all played out.

"I wasn't surprised by it," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart on just missing the playoffs. "We did what we could, went out and played a great Alabama football team in what was a great football game, but we respect the decision of the committee and certainly respect the job they have to do in making that decision."

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he was "surprised" that two-loss Georgia was ranked ahead of Ohio State in the final edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, but like Smart, didn't have much beef about not being included among the top four teams.

"The last thing we're going to do is stand up here and criticize the committee," Meyer said. We're not going to do that."

However, Meyer did offer a critique of the criteria as something he sees as somewhat of a moving target.

"Sometimes I see the criteria, and the criteria's not fitting what's happening," he said. "That was a tough job, now. Those are three really good teams. … We're one of those great teams that obviously didn't make it. That's a tough decision to make."

Ohio State (12-1) will head to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 champion Washington (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Georgia (11-2), meanwhile, will face Big 12 runner-up Texas (9-4) in the All State Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET.