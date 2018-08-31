Ohio State's Urban Meyer releases statement clarifying findings of investigative report
Meyer released the statement via his Twitter account
It seems releasing statements via Twitter on Fridays is a new tradition for Urban Meyer.
The embattled Ohio State coach released a statement to address what he deemed "a number of things reported in the media about President Drake's decision and the investigative team's report that have not been correct and must be clarified."
"First, I was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith's alleged domestic abuse," Meyer wrote.
"On domestic violence, here is what the Lead Investigator stated at the Press Conference: 'Overall, Coach Meyer impressed us with a sincere commitment to the Respect for Women core value that he espouses and tries to instill in his players.'"
Meyer then went on to quote the investigative report to counter claims that he knowingly lied at Big Ten Media Days, and that he wasn't suspended for condoning domestic violence by Zach Smith, but for failing to act sooner "against a troubled employee about his work-related issues."
Meyer is currently serving a three-game suspension for his inaction regarding the actions of former Ohio State wide receivers coach.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky top picks
Emory Hunt is a perfect 7-0 on spread picks involving Wisconsin and Western Kentucky
-
Ohio State vs. Oregon State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football and just made a pick for Sat...
-
Texas vs. Maryland odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Maryland vs. Texas game 10,000 times
-
Team ends season after two awful games
If at first you don't succeed, try again, but only once
-
Clemson-Georgia to meet in 2024
The Bulldogs and Tigers will get together in an SEC-ACC showdown
-
FAU at Oklahoma pick, live stream
Can Lane Kiffin and the Owls head to Norman and shock the world?