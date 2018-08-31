Ohio State's Urban Meyer releases statement clarifying findings of investigative report

It seems releasing statements via Twitter on Fridays is a new tradition for Urban Meyer.

The embattled Ohio State coach released a statement to address what he deemed "a number of things reported in the media about President Drake's decision and the investigative team's report that have not been correct and must be clarified."

"First, I was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith's alleged domestic abuse," Meyer wrote.

"On domestic violence, here is what the Lead Investigator stated at the Press Conference: 'Overall, Coach Meyer impressed us with a sincere commitment to the Respect for Women core value that he espouses and tries to instill in his players.'"

Meyer then went on to quote the investigative report to counter claims that he knowingly lied at Big Ten Media Days, and that he wasn't suspended for condoning domestic violence by Zach Smith, but for failing to act sooner "against a troubled employee about his work-related issues."

Meyer is currently serving a three-game suspension for his inaction regarding the actions of former Ohio State wide receivers coach.