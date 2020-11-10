Who's Playing

Akron @ Ohio

Current Records: Akron 0-1; Ohio 0-1

What to Know

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Akron and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Peden Stadium. The Zips have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

On Wednesday, Akron couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were pulverized by the Western Michigan Broncos 58-13. Akron was down 51-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Ohio had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 30-27 loss against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Wednesday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Ohio, who fell 26-23 when the teams previously met in October of 2017. The losing side was boosted by WR Isiah Cox, who caught four passes for one TD and 102 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Kurtis Rourke's 58-yard TD bomb to Cox in the second quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bobcats as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio have won four out of their last five games against Akron.