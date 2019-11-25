Ohio vs. Akron: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio vs. Akron football game
Who's Playing
Ohio Bobcats (home) vs. Akron Zips (away)
Current records: Ohio 7-4-1; Akron 4-6-1
What to Know
Akron will challenge Ohio on the road at noon on Friday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Akron now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Things haven't been easy for Akron, and their game last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a hard 6-21 fall against Bowling Green.
Ohio turned the game against Buffalo into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 646 yards to 277. Ohio steamrolled Buffalo 52-17. The oddsmakers were on Ohio's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Ohio's win lifted them to 7-4-1 while Akron's defeat dropped them down to 4-6-1. Ohio caused 5 turnovers against Buffalo, so Akron will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Peden Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Bobcats are a big 24 point favorite against the Zips.
This season, Ohio are 7-3-0 against the spread. As for Akron, they are 3-6-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 22 point favorite.
Series History
Ohio have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Akron.
- 2017 - Akron Zips 37 vs. Ohio Bobcats 34
- 2016 - Ohio Bobcats 9 vs. Akron Zips 3
- 2015 - Akron Zips 12 vs. Ohio Bobcats 14
