The Ohio Bobcats finished with their fifth consecutive winning season in 2019 but had their difficulties at home. The school went just 2-4 on its own field after losing its final two contests there. Ohio looks to get off to a good start at Peden Stadium this campaign when it hosts the Mid-American Conference-rival Akron Zips on Tuesday. Kickoff from Athens, OH is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bobcats (0-1) kicked off their 2020 eight-game schedule against only conference opponents last Wednesday with a 30-27 loss at Central Michigan. Akron (0-1) fared no better in its opener as it was routed at home by Western Michigan 58-13 on the same day. The Bobcats are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Akron odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Akron vs. Ohio picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Akron. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Akron vs. Ohio:

Ohio vs. Akron spread: Bobcats -27.5

Ohio vs. Akron over-under: 56.5 points

Ohio vs. Akron money line: Bobcats -3500, Zips +1400

OHIO: The Bobcats are 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 games as favorites

AKR: The Zips are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games against teams with losing records

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats have had the upper hand against the Zips, going 22-13-1 since the all-time series began in 1912. In fact, Ohio's 52-3 road destruction of Akron last year was its 11th in the last 12 matchups. Quarterback Nathan Rourke, who threw four touchdown passes in that triumph, is now a member of the Canadian Football League's BC Lions but has passed the torch to younger brother Kurtis.

A redshirt freshman, Kurtis Rourke made the start against Central Michigan and completed 12-of-19 pass attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. One of the scoring tosses, a 21-yarder in the first quarter that helped forge a 7-7 tie, went to Shane Hooks. The sophomore wide receiver made a pair of TD catches in last year's victory at Akron.

Why Akron can cover

The Zips also have a redshirt freshman under center in Zach Gibson, who got off to a solid start against Western Michigan last week. Gibson guided Akron to the end zone on its first series of the season, going 3-of-3 during a six-play, 73-yard drive that concluded with a 14-yard touchdown toss to Michael Mathison. The quarterback saw limited action against Ohio last year as he was 3-of-11 for 23 yards with one interception.

Mathison made three catches on the Zips' opening drive against the Broncos and finished the game with six for 44 yards. The TD was the first of Mathison's career, as he tied for third on the team with 31 receptions as a freshman in 2019 but never found the end zone. Mathison ranked fourth on the Zips last year with 243 yards.

How to make Ohio vs. Akron picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Kurtis Rourke records more than two touchdown passes and De'Montre Tuggle runs for a pair of scores. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio vs. Akron spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.