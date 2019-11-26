Ohio vs. Akron odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced model

The Ohio Bobcats will look to build off a monstrous offensive performance when they wrap up the regular season on the road against the Akron Zips on Tuesday. The Bobcats (5-6, 4-3) set season highs in total yards (609), rushing yards (342) and touchdowns (nine) in their 66-24 victory at Bowling Green last week. Akron (0-11, 0-7), which is 10-6-1 all-time at home against Ohio, saw its losing streak reach 16 games after suffering a 20-17 setback at Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Akron odds while the over-under is 53 after falling as low as 51.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Akron vs. Ohio picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has analyzed Ohio vs. Akron from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football betting lines for Ohio vs. Akron:

Ohio vs. Akron spread: Bobcats -27.5

Ohio vs. Akron over-under: 53 points

Ohio vs. Akron money line: Bobcats -3922, Zips +1236

OHIO: QB Nathan Rourke is first in school history with a 144.8 career passing efficiency rating

AKR: LB John Lako has returned two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns

The model knows O'Shaan Allison is coming off his best game with the Bobcats. The freshman running back set season highs with 175 yards and three touchdowns against Bowling Green, with two of the scores going for over 50 yards (53 and 54). Quarterback Nathan Rourke is on the verge of setting the school record for most career touchdowns scored and needs one more to top the mark of 49 shared by Kareem Wilson (1995-98) and Kalvin McRae (2004-07).

Rourke also needs to run for three scores to eclipse Wilson's school record (49) and become the first player on conference history to register at least 50 passing and 50 rushing touchdowns. The Canadian senior leads the Bobcats this season with 11 rushing TDs, while kicker Louie Zervos is riding a streak of 116 consecutive successful extra points. The senior recorded nine, along with one field goal, last week to increase his career point total to 415, passing Matt Weller (409) for first place on the school's all-time list.

But just because the Bobcats are rolling offensively does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio vs. Akron spread on Tuesday.

The Zips, who covered the spread for the first time this season last week, came close to ending a losing streak that reached 16 games and are 10-6-1 against the Bobcats all-time at home. Wide receiver Timothy Scippio is beginning to emerge as a scoring threat for Akron. The sophomore has caught a touchdown pass in his last two games after recording just one over his first 12 contests with the Zips.

Quarterback Kato Nelson can set a career high for passing yards with a big performance on Tuesday. The junior signal-caller needs 342 yards against Ohio to surpass the 2,151 he registered last season. One bright spot for Akron this year has been is coverage on kickoffs, as it ranks first in the nation with an average of 13.54 yards allowed.

So who wins Akron vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Akron vs. Ohio spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.