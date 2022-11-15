The Ohio Bobcats aim for their fourth straight triumph in the all-time series when they visit the Ball State Cardinals in a MACtion showdown on Tuesday. Ohio (7-3, 5-1 MAC) posted a 34-21 victory in its last trip to Ball State in 2019, giving the team six wins in the last eight overall meetings. The Bobcats are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating Miami (Ohio) 37-21 on the road last week. The Cardinals (5-5, 3-3) are coming off their second loss in three contests, a 28-21 setback at Toledo.

Kickoff at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are 4-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Ball State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.

Ohio vs. Ball State spread: Bobcats -4

Ohio vs. Ball State over/under: 55 points

Ohio vs. Ball State money line: Bobcats -178, Cardinals +150

OHIO: The Bobcats are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

BSU: The Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests against teams with winning records

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats dominated the RedHawks on the ground last Tuesday, gaining 194 yards while allowing only 69. Sieh Bangura led the charge with a career-high 145 yards on 20 carries, his second 100-yard performance of the year and first since recording 114 against Florida Atlantic in the season opener. The redshirt freshman ran for a touchdown versus Miami and also hauled in a 27-yard scoring pass.

Kurtis Rourke had another big game last week as he threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback has 10 scoring tosses over his last three outings and has 24 on the season against only four interceptions. Rourke has posted back-to-back 300-yard performances and is seventh in the nation with 3,087 yards.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals received another huge effort from Carson Steele, who gained 198 yards in 28 carries and scored three times last week. The sophomore running back has posted five consecutive 100-yard performances and eight in 10 games this season. Steele has rushed for 390 yards over his last two contests and is fourth in the country with 1,280 on 249 carries.

Steele has accounted for all 12 of Ball State's rushing TDs this season and has recorded three on three occasions. Junior quarterback John Paddock has connected with a pair of freshman tight ends for the majority of his 16 touchdown passes. Tanner Koziol leads the Cardinals with six scoring catches while Brady Hunt is second on the team with four.

