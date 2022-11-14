The Ohio Bobcats look to record their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Ball State Cardinals in a MACtion matchup on Tuesday. Ohio (7-3, 5-1 MAC) is coming off a 37-21 triumph at Miami (Ohio) last week, its sixth win in seven contests. The Bobcats' only loss in that stretch came in overtime at Kent State. Ball State (5-5, 3-3) suffered its second loss in three contests last time out, a 28-21 setback at Toledo. The Cardinals are 15-11 in the all-time series but have lost three straight meetings.

Kickoff at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are 4-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Ball State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before locking in any Ball State vs. Ohio picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Ohio vs. Ball State spread: Bobcats -4

Ohio vs. Ball State over/under: 53 points

Ohio vs. Ball State money line: Bobcats -205, Cardinals +170

OHIO: The Bobcats are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

BSU: The Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests against teams with winning records

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats racked up 556 yards of total offense against Miami, including 194 on the ground. Sieh Bangura carried 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown while also making a 27-yard TD reception. It was the second 100-yard performance of 2022 and first since the season opener by the freshman running back, who also finished one yard shy of the plateau on Oct. 1 against Kent State.

Kurtis Rourke threw three scoring passes for the fifth time this season in the win versus the RedHawks, giving him 24 overall. The junior quarterback has recorded 10 TD tosses over his last three contests. Rourke is seventh in the nation with 3,097 passing yards after racking up 362 against Miami.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals received another huge effort from Carson Steele, who gained 198 yards in 28 carries and scored three times last week. The sophomore running back has posted five consecutive 100-yard performances and eight in 10 games this season. Steele has rushed for 390 yards over his last two contests and is fourth in the country with 1,280 on 249 carries.

Steele has accounted for all 12 of Ball State's rushing TDs this season and has recorded three on three occasions. Junior quarterback John Paddock has connected with a pair of freshman tight ends for the majority of his 16 touchdown passes. Tanner Koziol leads the Cardinals with six scoring catches while Brady Hunt is second on the team with four.

