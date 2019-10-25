Ohio vs. Ball State odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven model

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Ball State Cardinals and the Ohio Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is 4-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Ohio is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The teams have performed very differently against the spread this season: Ball State is 5-2, while Ohio is 1-6. Ball State is making a MAC title push in Mike Neu's fourth season at the helm, as they're off to a 3-0 start in the league. However, Frank Solich's bunch is off to a 2-1 start of their own and can make an already wide-open MAC even more up for grabs with a win on Saturday. The Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Ball State vs. Ohio odds, while the over-under is set at 60.5. Before entering any Ohio vs. Ball State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Cardinals simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat Toledo 52-14. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-0. The Ball State running game erupted in the win, as the Cardinals put up 376 yards on the ground and averaged 7.7 yards per carry. Caleb Huntley led the charge with 119 yards on 20 carries while Malik Dunner touched the ball twice and turned in scoring runs of 51 yards and 39 yards. Ball State also forced multiple turnovers in the win for the seventh consecutive game

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Ohio and Kent State, but Ohio stepped up in the second half. The Bobcats came out on top against Kent State by a score of 45-38. QB Nathan Rourke accumulated 342 passing yards and picked up 79 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rourke this season. Rourke finished with two rushing touchdowns and has now accounted for 17 touchdowns on the season and 94 in his stellar career.

