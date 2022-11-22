Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Ohio

Current Records: Bowling Green 6-5; Ohio 8-3

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Ohio and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Bobcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, winning 32-18. Ohio's RB Sieh Bangura did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 148 yards on 23 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Ohio. K Nathanial Vakos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Toledo Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Bowling Green proved too difficult a challenge. Bowling Green walked away with a 42-35 victory. WR Odieu Hiliare had a stellar game for the Falcons as he caught seven passes for two TDs and 243 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Hiliare's 59-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

The wins brought the Bobcats up to 8-3 and Bowling Green to 6-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ohio ranks 28th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 29 on the season. But the Falcons are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most sacks in the nation at 37. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won five out of their last seven games against Bowling Green.