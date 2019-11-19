Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The Falcons will try to come up with big plays and take advantage of the home crowd when Bowling Green hosts the Ohio Bobcats for Tuesday night MACtion. Bowling Green has a 40-28-1 all-time record in the series and will try to break a three-game slide against the Bobcats and get their third conference win of the season. The teams are evenly matched, with both struggling on defense and relying on the running game to grind out victories. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 after opening at 57. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Ohio picks of your own, scope out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are several college football betting lines for Ohio vs. Bowling Green:

Ohio vs. Bowling Green spread: Bobcats -20.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green over-under: 55.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green money line: Bobcats -1440, Falcons +760

Ohio: Bobcats QB Nathan Rourke has rushed for at least 75 yards in five straight games.

Bowling Green: Falcons RB Bryson Denley topped 100 yards for the first time in his career last week.

The model knows the favorite is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these teams. The Bobcats are averaging 200.5 yards rushing per game and face a Falcons team that is allowing 211.7 (118th in FBS). Quarterback Nathan Rourke leads OU in rushing at 718 yards. Rourke has thrown for 2,101 yards, with receiver Isiah Cox (479-1) and tight end Ryan Luehrman (318-4) among the top targets.

The Bobcats would like to add to a 2-9 mark for the Falcons in Bowling Green's last 11 games overall, and they are strong up the middle against a team that prefers the run and scores only 16.1 points per game. The linebackers are the strength, with Jared Dorsa posting 16 tackles last week and Keye Thompson adding 13 tackles, 2.5 for loss. Safety Javon Hagan also had 16 tackles in the loss, giving him a team-high 92 for the season.

The Bobcats might seem to have more talent, but they aren't a lock to cover the Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread.

The Falcons are 4-6 this season, but they're 3-2 against the spread at home and should be able to make plenty of plays against the Bobcats. Ohio has fumbled the ball away eight times and has a minus-eight turnover margin, while Bowling Green has forced 14 turnovers. Brandon Perce is the top playmaker, leading the team with 93 tackles and posting two sacks and two interceptions. Fellow linebacker Kholbe Coleman has 88 tackles and has recovered two fumbles, while linemen Karl Brooks and Nico Lautanen have combined for eight sacks.

The Falcons have had success at home, and Ohio is 3-8 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between the teams in Bowling Green. With the offense dealing with injuries, running back Bryson Denley has had to carry a big load, but he has proven capable. He has 463 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 22 catches for 263 yards and three more scores. Quarterback Grant Loy is second on the team with 402 rushing yards.

