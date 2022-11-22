Teams looking for their first Mid-American Conference East Division title in several years clash when the Bowling Green Falcons battle the Ohio Bobcats during Tuesday night's MACtion. The Falcons (6-5, 5-2), who last won the division in 2015, can win the East with a win and a Buffalo loss in one of its remaining two games. Bowling Green last won a MAC Championship in 2015, while Ohio last won a league title in 1968. The Bobcats (8-3, 6-1), who last won the division in 2016, can secure the East with a win over the Falcons. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke (knee) is questionable.

The game from Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Bowling Green is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, while Ohio averages 33.6. The Bobcats are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Ohio odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 55. Before locking in any Ohio vs. Bowling Green picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Bowling Green and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Bowling Green vs. Ohio:

Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread: Ohio -6.5

Bowling Green vs. Ohio over/under: 55 points

Bowling Green vs. Ohio money line: Bowling Green +215, Ohio -267

BGSU: The Falcons are 6-1-1 against the spread vs. a team with a winning record

OH: The Bobcats are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Ohio can cover

Senior Sam Wiglusz leads the receiving corps. He has a team-high 65 receptions for 794 yards (12.2 average) and 10 touchdowns. Wiglusz has at least three catches in every game, including a season-high 10 for 73 yards in a 59-52 win over Fordham on Sept. 24. He has two touchdown receptions in four separate games, the last coming in a six-catch and 131-yard performance against Buffalo on Nov. 1.

Defensively, Bobcats senior linebacker Bryce Houston has been a beast. He is second on the team with 58 tackles, including 31 solo, and leads Ohio with 4 ½ sacks for 39 yards. He has two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown. In the win over Buffalo, he registered eight tackles, including three solo, with two sacks.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Despite that, the Bobcats are not a lock to cover the Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread. That's because the Falcons are led by senior quarterback Matt McDonald, who had a monster game in last week's win at Toledo. McDonald completed 20 of 36 passes (55.6%) for 395 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but had a rating of 178.8. For the season, McDonald has completed 214 of 346 passes (61.8%) for 2,422 yards and 21 touchdowns vs. five interceptions for a rating of 137.8.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare, who had eight receptions for 246 yards (30.8 average) and two touchdowns against Toledo. Hiliare has had two games of 100 yards or more and two others with two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 79 yards and two scores in a 34-31 overtime win over Marshall on Sept. 17. For the season, he has 51 receptions for 696 yards (13.6 average) and six TDs.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 57 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits 70% of the time.

