Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The Bobcats will try to keep rolling when Ohio travels to Bowling Green to take on the Falcons on Tuesday night. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 40-28-1, but the Bobcats have won three in a row, including last year's matchup in Athens. That game was tied at 14 in the second quarter before Ohio reeled off 35 consecutive points for a 49-14 victory. Both teams lost their last game, as the Bobcats dropped a 37-34 overtime shootout with Western Michigan, while Bowling Green was pummeled 44-3 by Miami (Ohio). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, up 2.5 from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Ohio picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green spread: Bobcats -20.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green over-under: 56.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green money line: Bobcats -1440, Falcons +760

Ohio: Bobcats QB Nathan Rourke has rushed for at least 75 yards in five straight games.

Bowling Green: Falcons RB Bryson Denley topped 100 yards for the first time in his career last week.

The model knows the favorite is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these teams. The Bobcats are averaging 200.5 yards rushing per game and face a Falcons team that is allowing 211.7 (118th in FBS). Quarterback Nathan Rourke leads OU in rushing at 718 yards. Rourke has thrown for 2,101 yards, with receiver Isiah Cox (479-1) and tight end Ryan Luehrman (318-4) among the top targets.

The Bobcats would like to add to a 2-9 mark for the Falcons in Bowling Green's last 11 games overall, and they are strong up the middle against a team that prefers the run and scores only 16.1 points per game. The linebackers are the strength, with Jared Dorsa posting 16 tackles last week and Keye Thompson adding 13 tackles, 2.5 for loss. Safety Javon Hagan also had 16 tackles in the loss, giving him a team-high 92 for the season.

The Bobcats might seem to have more talent, but they aren't a lock to cover the Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread.

Ohio is 3-8 against the spread in the last 11 games between the teams in Bowling Green and the Falcons should be able to move the ball against a Bobcats defense that is allowing 432.6 yards per game, 192.4 of that on the ground. Bowling Green has struggled some with top running back Andrew Clair (foot) out and considering a redshirt, but Bryson Denley has talent and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The junior running back has 726 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Loy has started the past six games and is the team's second-leading rusher with 402 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for 880 yards and five TDs, with Denley and tight end Quinton Morris are the main targets. Morris has caught 48 balls for 528 yards and three touchdowns and Denley is second on the team with 22 catches.

