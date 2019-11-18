Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

It's a battle between MAC East teams when the Ohio Bobcats visit Bowling Green to take on the Falcons on Tuesday night. Both teams are coming off a loss, as the Bobcats were edged 37-34 in overtime against Western Michigan, while Bowling Green was overwhelmed 44-3 against Miami (Ohio). Ohio has one of the top quarterbacks in the conference in Nathan Rourke, who can make plays with his arm and his legs. The Falcons emphasize the running game and short passes, but the offense has been hit by injuries, with quarterback Grant Loy trying to hold things together. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Bobcats are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before making any Ohio vs. Bowling Green picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green spread: Bobcats -18.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green over-under: 57

Ohio vs. Bowling Green money line: Bobcats -943, Falcons +585

Ohio: Bobcats QB Nathan Rourke has rushed for at least 75 yards in five straight games.

Bowling Green: Falcons RB Bryson Denley topped 100 yards for the first time in his career last week.

The Bobcats are 21-8 against the spread in their last 29 games after allowing more than 280 passing yards in their previous game. They allowed 322 in last week's loss, but they face a Falcons offense that is 117th in the nation in total offense at 322.4 yards per game. The defense is led by junior linebackers Dylan Conner (66 tackles, 0.5 sack) and Jared Dorsa (64 tackles, 0.5 sack). Safeties Javon Hagan (team-high 92 tackles, 1.0 sack) and Jarren Hampton (58 tackles, fumble recovery) also can make plays and provide leadership.

Bowling Green is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games following a straight-up loss of more than 20 points, and Ohio also can put up points. The Bobcats average 29.8 per game with Rourke calling the shots. The senior has thrown for 2,101 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and is also the team's leading rusher with 718 yards and 10 touchdowns. The quarterback had a 72-yard touchdown run in a victory against Marshall earlier this season.

The Bobcats might seem to have more talent, but they aren't a lock to cover the Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread.

Ohio is 3-8 against the spread in the last 11 games between the teams in Bowling Green and the Falcons should be able to move the ball against a Bobcats defense that is allowing 432.6 yards per game, 192.4 of that on the ground. Bowling Green has struggled some with top running back Andrew Clair (foot) out and considering a redshirt, but Bryson Denley has talent and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The junior running back has 726 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Loy has started the past six games and is the team's second-leading rusher with 402 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for 880 yards and five TDs, with Denley and tight end Quinton Morris are the main targets. Morris has caught 48 balls for 528 yards and three touchdowns and Denley is second on the team with 22 catches.

