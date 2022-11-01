Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Ohio

Current Records: Buffalo 5-3; Ohio 5-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls and the Ohio Bobcats are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Buffalo and the Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Buffalo beat the Toledo Rockets 34-27 last week. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 27-10 deficit. Among those leading the charge for the Bulls was RB Ron Cook Jr., who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 18 carries.

Buffalo's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and two fumbles. S Marcus Fuqua picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Ohio picked up a 24-17 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies last week. QB Kurtis Rourke continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for two TDs and 200 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. Rourke's longest run was for 61 yards in the second quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Buffalo going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Bulls up to 5-3 and the Bobcats to 5-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo enters the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for 36th in the nation. But Ohio comes into the game boasting the 10th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at three. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.44

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Ohio and Buffalo both have three wins in their last six games.