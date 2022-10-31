Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Ohio

Current Records: Buffalo 5-3; Ohio 5-3

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Ohio and the Bulls will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Ohio is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Bobcats netted a 24-17 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies last week. Ohio's QB Kurtis Rourke did his thing and passed for two TDs and 200 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. Rourke's longest run was for 61 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Toledo Rockets last week, winning 34-27. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 27-10 deficit. Buffalo can attribute much of their success to RB Ron Cook Jr., who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 18 carries.

The Bulls' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and two fumbles. S Marcus Fuqua picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The wins brought the Bobcats up to 5-3 and Buffalo to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio enters the matchup with only three thrown interceptions, good for 10th best in the nation. But the Bulls enter the contest having picked the ball off eight times, good for 36th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio and Buffalo both have three wins in their last six games.