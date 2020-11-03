The start to the Mid-American Conference season has finally arrived, and the MACtion begins Wednesday night, with the Ohio Bobcats visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas. The conference teams will play a six-game season, with all 12 teams kicking off Wednesday. Former Florida coach Jim McElwain led the Chippewas to an 8-6 record and a MAC West title in his first season, and they went 6-2 in the conference after losing all eight games in 2018. Ohio, which went 7-6 in 2019, is expected to again contend for a title under veteran coach Frank Solich, who has led the team to 11 consecutive bowl games.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. William Hill lists the Bobcats as one-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan spread: Bobcats -1

Ohio vs. Central Michigan over-under: 59

Ohio vs. Central Michigan money line: Bobcats -115, Chippewas -105

OHIO: RBs O'Shaan Allison and De'Montre Tuggle combined for 520 yards (10.8 per carry) over the final three games in 2019.

CMU: WR Kalil Pimpleton had a catch of more than 40 yards in five games last season.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan went 6-0 against the spread at home last season, and McElwain turned things around in a hurry. The team has seven starters returning from an offense that averaged 428 yards per game in 2019, but the quarterback situation is unclear. David Moore, the opening-day starter last season, is waiting to see if his suspension is lifted, so redshirt freshman Daniel Richardson could start. The team is likely to lean on running back Kobe Lewis, who rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019.

The Chippewas were 6-3 against the spread in MAC games in 2019, and the offense also has a tremendous receiving corps, led by Kalil Pimpleton. The slot man had 82 catches last season, scoring six touchdowns. JaCorey Sullivan averaged more than 14 yards per catch, and both receivers topped 800 yards. The defense is led by tackles Robi Stuart and Mohamed Diallo in the middle, and linebacker Troy Brown, who had 90 tackles and is elite in coverage.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio was 4-1 against the spread on the road last season, and it has been a model of consistency in 16 years under Solich. The coach has eight starters back on offense and eight regulars return on the other side of the ball, and redshirt freshman Kurtis Rourke and UNLV transfer Armani Rogers could share time at quarterback. The brother of All-MAC quarterback Nathan, the younger Rourke has the stronger arm, while Rogers is a dangerous runner.

The road team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams, and the Bobcats are a dangerous running team. They averaged more than 217 yards per game on the ground last season, and O'Shaan Allison and De'Montre Tuggle combined for 1,513 yards and 17 TDs. Defensively, the anchors will be end Austin Conrad, who had four sacks and forced two fumbles last season, and linebacker Jared Dorsa, who had 81 tackles.

