A game with bowl ramifications takes place on Wednesday night when the Ohio Bobcats and Central Michigan Chippewas collide in a MACtion showdown at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. Central Michigan (5-5 overall, 3-3 in MAC) already has surpassed its win total from last season (four) but needs one more victory to become bowl-eligible for the third time in four years under coach Jim McElwain. Meanwhile Ohio (7-3, 4-2), which is one game behind Miami (OH) in the East Division, is still alive to reach the conference championship game but cannot afford a loss to the Chippewas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are 11-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Ohio vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan spread: Bobcats -11

Ohio vs. Central Michigan over/under: 46.5 points

Ohio vs. Central Michigan money line: Bobcats -443, Chippewas +332

OHIO: The Bobcats rank fifth in the country in scoring defense (15.1 points per game allowed)

CMU: Marion Lukes is ninth in the nation in all-purpose yards (138.10 per game).

Why Ohio can cover

Bobcats linebacker Keye Thompson is coming off a big game against Buffalo. In the 20-10 victory over the Bulls, the 6-foot-1, 239-pound graduate student from Barberton, Ohio, made a team-best 13 tackles, including 12 solo stops. He also led the team in tackles for loss (three), forced fumbles (one) and fumble recoveries (one) and returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown. For his efforts last week, he was named the MAC East Division Defensive Player of the Week.

In addition, Ohio faces a Central Michigan team that has struggled on the road this season. The Chippewas are 1-5 away from Mount Pleasant. The average margin of defeat in those contests has been 14.2 points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas have a dangerous multipurpose threat in Marion Lukes. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back and returner from Charlestown, Ind., leads the conference and ranks ninth in the country in all-purpose yards (138.10). Two weeks ago he ran for a career-high 202 yards and a touchdown in a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois.

In addition, Central Michigan has dominated the series against Ohio. The Chippewas are 27-5-2 all-time record against the Bobcats since the series began in 1972. Central Michigan has won each of the last six matchups against Ohio as well as the last four games played in Athens. See which team to pick here.

