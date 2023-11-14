Midweek MACtion takes place on Wednesday night when the Ohio Bobcats host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. The Bobcats (7-3 overall, 4-2 in MAC) sit in a tie for second place in the East Division of the MAC, one game behind Miami (Ohio). Ohio is coming off a 20-10 victory at Buffalo. Meanwhile the Chippewas (5-5, 3-3) are in a tie for second place in the West Division, three games behind Toledo, which already has clinched the division title. Last week Central Michigan lost 38-28 at Western Michigan.



Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are 10-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Central Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Central Michigan vs. Ohio picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Central Michigan and just locked in its picks and MACtion predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Central Michigan vs. Ohio:

Ohio vs. Central Michigan spread: Bobcats -10

Ohio vs. Central Michigan over/under: 46 points

Ohio vs. Central Michigan money line: Bobcats -385, Chippewas +296

OHIO: The Bobcats rank fifth in the country in scoring defense (15.1 points per game allowed)

CMU: Marion Lukes is ninth in the nation in all-purpose yards (138.10 per game).

Ohio vs. Central Michigan: See picks at SportsLine

Ohio vs. Central Michigan live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats have one of the best defenses in the country. Led by linebacker Bryce Houston, Ohio leads the conference and ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense (15.1 points per game allowed). Last week the Bobcats gave up just 295 yards and 10 points in the win over Buffalo.

Houston has been a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine for the Ohio defense. The graduate student from Lewis Center, Ohio, leads the team with 105 total tackles and 49 solo tackles, which ranks third in the conference and seventh in the country. He also has 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and three quarterback hurries. See which team to pick here.

Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas have a dangerous multipurpose threat in Marion Lukes. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back and returner from Charlestown, Ind., leads the conference and ranks ninth in the country in all-purpose yards (138.10). Two weeks ago he ran for a career-high 202 yards and a touchdown in a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois.

In addition, Central Michigan has dominated the series against Ohio. The Chippewas are 27-5-2 all-time record against the Bobcats since the series began in 1972. Central Michigan has won each of the last six matchups against Ohio as well as the last four games played in Athens. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ohio vs. Central Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting a combined 50 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's CFB picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Ohio, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio vs. Central Michigan spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.