The Ohio Bobcats meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a MACtion battle on Tuesday night. The Bobcats (2-7, 2-3), who are tied for third place with Buffalo in the MAC East, snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 35-33 win over Miami (Ohio). The Eagles (6-3, 3-2), who are tied for second in the MAC West, have won two straight and five of seven. Eastern Michigan is 3-1 at home this season, while Ohio is 1-3 on the road.

The game from Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich., is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET. Ohio is averaging 366 yards of offense per game this season, 95th-best in the nation, while Eastern Michigan averages 385.7, 78th-best. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan and locked in its MACion picks and predictions. Here are the MACtion odds and betting lines for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio:

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Eastern Michigan -6.5

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 60.5 points

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Ohio +200, Eastern Michigan -240

OH: The Bobcats are 5-1 against the spread in their last six conference games

EMU: The Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six Tuesday games

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Senior running back Jawon Hamilton is coming off a solid performance at Toledo last week, rushing nine times for 64 yards (7.1 average) and a score. He has carried 76 times for a team-leading 411 yards (5.4 average) and four touchdowns. Hamilton's best game came in a Sept. 18 win at UMass. In that game, he carried 16 times for 122 yards (7.6 average) and one touchdown.

Also powering the rushing attack is freshman running back Darius Boone Jr. He leads the Eagles with 98 carries for 371 yards (3.8 average) and six touchdowns. Last Tuesday at Toledo, Boone carried 15 times for 63 yards. He rushed seven times for 37 yards and a score a game earlier against Bowling Green. He also scored a pair of touchdowns against Ball State on Oct. 16.

Why Ohio can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan spread. That's because the Bobcats have had a lot of success against the Eagles in the past, winning the last four games played at Ypsilanti, including a 27-20 double-overtime win in their last meeting in 2017. Sophomore quarterback Kurtis Rourke is coming off a 288-yard performance in which he threw for a career-high three touchdowns. For the season, Rourke has completed 128 of 184 passes (69.6 percent) for 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times and has a rating of 134.8.

His top target is junior wide receiver Ty Walton. Walton has 27 receptions for 322 yards (11.9 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's win over Miami (Ohio), Walton had two catches for 45 yards, including a long of 39 yards. His best game was in Week 2 against Duquesne, when he collected six catches for 44 yards (7.3 average) and a score. He caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown at Louisiana on Sept. 16.

