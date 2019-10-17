Ohio vs. Kent State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Ohio 2-4-0; Kent State 3-3-0
What to Know
Ohio is 4-0 against Kent State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Ohio and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats won both of their matches against Kent State last season (48-3 and 27-26) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
It was close but no cigar for Ohio as they fell 39-36 to Northern Illinois on Saturday. Ohio got a solid performance out of QB Nathan Rourke, who picked up 80 yards on the ground on 12 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes and Akron couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Golden Flashes made easy work of Akron and carried off a 26-3 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Kent State's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 2-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats are 18th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 457.3 on average. The Golden Flashes have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 247.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Ohio 27 vs. Kent State 26
- Oct 21, 2017 - Ohio 48 vs. Kent State 3
- Oct 22, 2016 - Ohio 14 vs. Kent State 10
- Nov 10, 2015 - Ohio 27 vs. Kent State 0
