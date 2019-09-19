Ohio vs. Louisiana: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ohio vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Ohio 1-2-0; Louisiana 2-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They will square off against Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Bobcats will be looking to right the ship.
Ohio was the 21-10 winner over Marshall when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Ohio as they fell 31-33 to Marshall. A silver lining for Ohio was the play of Nathan Rourke, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on 9 carries and threw 3 TDs. Rourke didn't help his team much against Pittsburgh two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Ragin' Cajuns coming into their game against Texas Southern last week, the squad laid those doubts to rest. The Ragin' Cajuns put a hurting on Texas Southern to the tune of 77-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Ohio's loss took them down to 1-2 while Louisiana's victory pulled them up to 2-1. The Bobcats are 19th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 455.70 on average. But Louisiana enters the contest with 590.30 yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give Louisiana the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times