Ohio vs. Louisiana: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Ohio (home) vs. Louisiana (away)

Current Records: Ohio 1-2-0; Louisiana 2-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They will square off against Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Bobcats will be looking to right the ship.

Ohio was the 21-10 winner over Marshall when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Ohio as they fell 31-33 to Marshall. A silver lining for Ohio was the play of Nathan Rourke, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on 9 carries and threw 3 TDs. Rourke didn't help his team much against Pittsburgh two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Ragin' Cajuns coming into their game against Texas Southern last week, the squad laid those doubts to rest. The Ragin' Cajuns put a hurting on Texas Southern to the tune of 77-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Ohio's loss took them down to 1-2 while Louisiana's victory pulled them up to 2-1. The Bobcats are 19th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 455.70 on average. But Louisiana enters the contest with 590.30 yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give Louisiana the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.