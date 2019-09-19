Ohio vs. Louisiana odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Louisiana will take on Ohio at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. Ohio coach Frank Solich is now in his 15th season with the Bobcats and the former Nebraska national champion has led the program to nine bowl appearances in the last 10 years. However, after a pair of back-to-back road losses to Pitt and Marshall, Ohio will have to scratch and claw to get to bowl eligibility in 2019. Meanwhile, Louisiana has been to bowl games in six of its last eight years as a program, with Billy Napier guiding it to a 7-7 record in his first year at the helm. Napier's Ragin' Cajuns took Mississippi State to the wire in their opener and have since bested Liberty and Texas Southern. The Bobcats are favored by three points in the latest Ohio vs. Louisiana odds, while the over-under is set at 67.5. Before you make any Ohio vs. Louisiana picks or college football predictions on either side, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Ohio was the 21-10 winner over Marshall when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought contest, but Ohio had to settle for a 33-31 loss against Marshall. The Bobcats got a solid performance out of QB Nathan Rourke, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three TDs. Rourke is a third-year starter who has accounted for 84 touchdowns already in his career and he's the key to what Frank Solich wants to do offensively.

Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat Texas Southern 77-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Ragin' Cajuns. Louisiana has averaged 8.3 yards per play and 590.3 yards of offense per game. In the last two games, the Ragin' Cajuns have managed a staggering 847 yards on the ground. Louisiana already has five different ball carriers who have rushed for at least 100 yards this season and that versatility on the ground is what makes them so difficult to defend.

