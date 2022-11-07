The Mid-American Conference is at the center of the college football world on Tuesday with another round of MACtion. The Ohio Bobcats visit Oxford to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the 10th game of the 2022 campaign for both teams. Ohio is 6-3 overall and 4-1 in MAC play this season. Miami (Ohio) is 4-5 overall and aiming to improve on a 2-3 conference record through five games.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Oxford. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bobcats as 1-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Miami odds. Before locking in any Miami vs. Ohio picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Ohio vs. Miami spread: Ohio -1

Ohio vs. Miami over/under: 50.5 points

Ohio vs. Miami money line: Ohio -125, Miami +105

OH: The Bobcats are 6-3 against the spread this season

MIA: The RedHawks are 4-5 against the spread this season

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio is keyed by an explosive and effective offense. The Bobcats lead the MAC in total offense, averaging 431.9 yards per game this season. Ohio is also the best passing offense in the conference in 2022, generating more than 300 yards per game through the air. The Bobcats are completing 66.8% of pass attempts and averaging 8.7 yards per pass, leading the MAC in both categories, and Ohio has 21 touchdown passes compared to only four interceptions.

That is the baseline of a scoring offense that is No. 2 in the MAC with 33.4 points per game, and junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke is in the top 20 of the country in both passing yards (2,725) and passing touchdowns (21). In contrast, Miami is struggling on offense, ranking in the bottom three of the conference in total yards, passing yards, completion rate, yards per pass attempt, points per game and third down efficiency.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks are excellent on defense in 2022. Miami leads the MAC in scoring defense, yielding only 21.4 points per game. The RedHawks also have the best rushing defense in the conference, giving up only 107.8 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. Miami yields only 348.0 total yards per game, No. 2 in the MAC, and the RedHawks also have strengths in passing defense.

Opponents are completing only 60.2% of pass attempts against Miami, with the RedHawks allowing 6.6 yards per attempt with 11 touchdown passes allowed and seven interceptions. Ohio is playing quite well on offense this season, but the Bobcats don't have a dominant running game. Miami should benefit from an Ohio offense that is in the bottom three of the MAC with 122.4 rushing yards per game, including only 3.9 yards per carry for the season.

