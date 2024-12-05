Teams with a combined 22 conference championships meet on Saturday when the Ohio Bobcats battle the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game. Miami (OH) defeated Ohio 30-20 in Oxford, Ohio, on Oct. 19. The Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 MAC), who have won five in a row, are looking to earn their first MAC title since 1968. The RedHawks (8-4, 7-1 MAC), who have won seven consecutive games, are eyeing their first league title since 2019.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ford Field in Detroit. It will be the 101st Battle of the Bricks. Miami (OH) holds a 56-42-2 edge in the all-time series, including wins in four of their last six meetings. The RedHawks are 2-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Miami (OH) odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Miami (OH) vs. Ohio picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) spread: Miami (OH) -2



Ohio vs. Miami (OH) over-under: 44 points

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) money line: Ohio +108, Miami (OH) -128

OH: The Bobcats have hit the money line in nine of their last 12 games

MIA: The RedHawks are 6-6 against the spread this season

Why you should back Miami (OH)

Senior quarterback Brett Gabbert powers the RedHawks. In 12 games, he has completed 190 of 329 passes (57.8%) for 2,610 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 139.4 rating. In last week's 28-12 win over Bowling Green, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for three scores in the Oct. 19 meeting with Ohio.

Senior running back Keyon Mozee has dominated the ground game. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in seven games, including a 19-carry, 196-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 34-7 win over Kent State on Nov. 13. He carried 18 times for 108 yards and one touchdown in the win over Bowling Green. In 12 games, he has rushed 159 times for 1,045 yards and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ohio

Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro is a dual threat playmaker. In 11 games, he has completed 156 of 240 passes (65%) for 1,934 yards and 10 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has also carried 132 times for 876 yards (6.6 average) and 13 touchdowns. In last week's 42-21 win over Ball State, he completed 7 of 11 passes (63.6%) for 169 yards and three touchdowns, He also recorded 11 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Coleman Owen is Ohio's top pass catcher. In 12 games, he has a team-high 62 receptions for 1,032 yards (16.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has one carry for a 22-yard score. In a season-opening 38-22 loss at Syracuse on Aug. 31, he caught 10 passes for 137 yards. In last week's win over Ball State, he had five catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

