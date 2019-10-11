Ohio vs. N. Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Ohio vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Ohio 2-3-0; N. Illinois 1-4-0
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between Ohio and Northern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. Ohio should still be feeling good after a win, while Northern Illinois will be looking to right the ship.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bobcats ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Buffalo 21-20. Ohio's RB O'Shaan Allison was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 96 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, Northern Illinois has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Ball State making it four winless games in a row. Northern Illinois fell to Ball State 27-20. The Huskies were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.
The Bobcats were close but not close enough when the two teams last met in October of last year as they fell 24-21 to the Huskies. Maybe the Bobcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Ohio and N. Illinois both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - N. Illinois 24 vs. Ohio 21
- Nov 24, 2015 - Ohio 26 vs. N. Illinois 21
