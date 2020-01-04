Ohio vs. Nevada score: Bobcats survive rally attempt from Wolf Pack to win Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke ends his illustrious career a winner
Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke entered the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl as one of the Bobcats' all-time greatest players. The senior from Oakville, Ontario, will leave the program as the leader in passing efficiency (currently 146.9), touchdowns (109) and total points scored. In a fitting end to an illustrious career, he exited a 30-21 win over Nevada a winner as well.
The Bobcats did most of their damage on Nevada's defense through the run game. Rourke in particular had a big day on the ground, in particular, with 10 carries for 87 yards. His lone touchdown on the day was a 35-yard keeper that saw him outrun a number of Wolf Pack defenders. De'Montre Tuggle led all rushers with 97 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while Julian Ross had a team-high 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Rourke also added 144 yards through the air.
At first, it appeared the Bobcats were going to run away with this game. They led 30-9 heading into the fourth quarter while keeping the Wolf Pack out of the end zone. However, back-to-back fumbles in the fourth quarter led to 12 Nevada points (the Wolf Pack had an extra point blocked and failed on a two-point conversion). Still, credit freshman quarterback Carson Strong for leading a near comeback as he finished the day with 402 yards passing and a touchdown. A botched trick play near the goal line and a turnover on downs on the team's final two drives, however, stalled the comeback efforts just enough to give Ohio its seventh win of the year. Coach Frank Solich, with his third straight bowl win and 113th win overall at Ohio, was doused in ... french fries, of all things.
