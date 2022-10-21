Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ohio

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-5; Ohio 4-3

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats may be playing at home on Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. Ohio and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Allowing an average of 36.86 points per game, the Bobcats have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Ohio didn't have too much trouble with the Western Michigan Broncos on the road last week as they won 33-14. No one had a standout game offensively for Ohio, but they got two touchdowns from RB Sieh Bangura.

Special teams collected 15 points for Ohio. K Nathanial Vakos delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

A well-balanced attack led NIU over the Eastern Michigan Eagles every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Huskies were the clear victors by a 39-10 margin over EMU. It took four tries, but NIU can finally say that they have a win on the road. RB Harrison Waylee continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 158 yards on 16 carries. That touchdown -- a 76-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

NIU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past EMU's offensive line to sack QB Taylor Powell five times for a total loss of 49 yards. Leading the way was DT Devonte O'Malley and his two sacks. O'Malley now has 3.5 sacks this year.

Their wins bumped Ohio to 4-3 and the Huskies to 2-5. The Bobcats caused 6 turnovers against the Broncos, so NIU will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Illinois have won two out of their last three games against Ohio.