Ohio vs. Rhode Island live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Ohio vs. Rhode Island football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. Rhode Island (away)
Last Season Records: Ohio 9-4-0; Rhode Island 6-5-0;
What to Know
Rhode Island and Ohio are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. While Rhode Island was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, Ohio ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over San Diego St. in the Frisco Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rhode Island threw only ten interceptions last season, the 31st best among all teams in the nation. But Ohio snagged 16 interceptions last season, the 16th most in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
The Rhode Island sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 22.5 point favorite against the Rams.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
