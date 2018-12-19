Ohio vs. San Diego State, Frisco Bowl: TV channel, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line

Ohio and San Diego State are meeting for the first time ever on the football field this week when they face off in Texas for the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night. The Aztecs are bowling for the ninth straight season, a streak that tied for 12th nationally, while the Bobcats have their own run going with Frank Solich, making a fourth-straight bowl appearance with 10 bowl games in the last 13 years, all under the leadership of the former Nebraska coach.

Not only is this Ohio's first-ever meeting with San Diego State, but also its first-ever bowl game against a Mountain West team. While other bowl games like Florida-Michigan bring familiarity, this is the exact opposite. There's almost no familiarity, and that can lead to all kinds of possibilities.

Viewing information

Event: Frisco Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Ohio: Styles make fights, and on paper, it looks like we've got strength on strength between Ohio's running game and San Diego State's run defense. The Bobcats trot out one of the best offensive lines in the MAC with Joe Lowery and Joe Anderson leading the way as the ground attack powers Ohio's plodding offense. Senior running back A.J. Ouellette, playing in his final game, ranks second in the MAC in rushing and figures to be the key figure in this game, but any of the Bobcats' backs or even quarterback Nathan Rourke could be a difference-maker in this matchup.

San Diego State: This is the first time since 2014 the Aztecs have lost five games in a season, and the 4-4 finish in conference play marked the worst conference record in eight season with Rocky Long as head coach. Getting to the bowl game was an accomplishment itself, and now it's going to be interesting to see how the veterans on this team -- the ones who participated in three straight 10-win seasons prior to this year -- respond to this season-finale opportunity. One thing we know is that San Diego State will be ready to stop the run, and that strength is good enough in this matchup to give placekicker John Baron II a shot at a record-setting fourth game-winning field goal on the year (currently T-1st for most in FBS overtime era).

Game prediction, picks

It's been an uncharacteristic down year for Rocky Long's San Diego State team. Injuries plagued the entire team, particularly at the running back position where the Aztecs have been so solid over the last three or four years. Still, San Diego State got here with its patented defense, and it will be more than ready for the challenge presented by Ohio. This is going to be one of the most physical games we might see all postseason, but I think each team's reputation for physicality might have this total a little low. San Diego State's offense has its best game of the year in a higher-scoring affair. Pick: San Diego State +3.5

