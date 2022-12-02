Who's Playing

Toledo @ Ohio

Current Records: Toledo 7-5; Ohio 9-3

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Toledo Rockets and the Ohio Bobcats at noon ET on Saturday at Ford Field. Ohio should still be riding high after a big win, while Toledo will be looking to right the ship.

The Rockets might have drawn first blood against the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday, but it was WMU who got the last laugh. Toledo was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against WMU 20-14. Toledo didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. No one had a standout game offensively for Toledo, but QB Tucker Gleason led the way with two touchdowns.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 30 yards. Leading the way was LB Nate Givhan and his two sacks. Givhan now has three sacks this year.

As for Ohio, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday. Ohio made easy work of Bowling Green and carried off a 38-14 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7. QB CJ Harris had a stellar game for the Bobcats as he passed for one TD and 196 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 65 yards. Harris hadn't helped his team much against the Ball State Cardinals two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Ohio's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. S Tariq Drake picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Toledo is now 7-5 while Ohio sits at 9-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets rank 15th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 29 on the season. The Bobcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 295.5 passing yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won two out of their last three games against Toledo.