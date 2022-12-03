Who's Playing

Toledo @ Ohio

Current Records: Toledo 7-5; Ohio 9-3

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American clash at noon ET Dec. 3 at Ford Field. Ohio will be strutting in after a victory while Toledo will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bobcats can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. Everything went their way against the Bowling Green Falcons two weeks ago as they made off with a 38-14 win. With Ohio ahead 28-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. QB CJ Harris had a stellar game for Ohio as he passed for one TD and 196 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 65 yards. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against the Ball State Cardinals three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Ohio's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. S Tariq Drake picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Western Michigan Broncos last Friday. Toledo was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against WMU 20-14. No one had a standout game offensively for Toledo, but QB Tucker Gleason led the way with two touchdowns.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 30 yards. Leading the way was LB Nate Givhan and his two sacks. Givhan now has three sacks this year.

Ohio is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those brave souls putting their money on Toledo against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 3-7 record ATS can't hold a candle to Ohio's 8-2.

The Bobcats are now 9-3 while the Rockets sit at 7-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio comes into the matchup boasting the 14th most passing yards per game in the nation at 295.5. Toledo has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 16th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 29 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.03

Odds

The Rockets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio have won two out of their last three games against Toledo.