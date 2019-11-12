Ohio vs. W. Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ohio (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Ohio 4-5; W. Michigan 6-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ohio Bobcats and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Peden Stadium. Western Michigan will be strutting in after a win while Ohio will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Ohio was not quite Miami (Ohio)'s equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 24-21 to Miami (Ohio). QB Nathan Rourke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 89 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Western Michigan beat the Ball State Cardinals 35-31. RB LeVante Bellamy had a stellar game for the Broncos as he rushed for 157 yards and three TDs on 31 carries. Western Michigan's victory came on a nine-yard rush from Bellamy with only 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bobcats going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.

The Bobcats simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Broncos 59-14. Will Ohio repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

W. Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Ohio.