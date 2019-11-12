Ohio vs. W. Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio vs. Western Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Ohio 4-5; W. Michigan 6-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ohio Bobcats and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Peden Stadium. Western Michigan will be strutting in after a win while Ohio will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Ohio was not quite Miami (Ohio)'s equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 24-21 to Miami (Ohio). QB Nathan Rourke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 89 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Western Michigan beat the Ball State Cardinals 35-31. RB LeVante Bellamy had a stellar game for the Broncos as he rushed for 157 yards and three TDs on 31 carries. Western Michigan's victory came on a nine-yard rush from Bellamy with only 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bobcats going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.
The Bobcats simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Broncos 59-14. Will Ohio repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
W. Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Ohio.
- Nov 01, 2018 - Ohio 59 vs. W. Michigan 14
- Dec 02, 2016 - W. Michigan 29 vs. Ohio 23
- Oct 17, 2015 - W. Michigan 49 vs. Ohio 14
