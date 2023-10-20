The back half of the 2023 college football season has arrived, and CBS Sports Network is once again treating you a great slate of games in Week 8. Following a two-gap in the action on Thursday and Friday, things ramp back up Saturday with three games in the lineup. The MAC takes the spotlight in the noon ET window when Ohio hosts Western Michigan. The Bobcats were rolling on a five-game winning streak before an upset loss at Northern Illinois in Week 7. They'll now look to restore some momentum at home against a Broncos squad that has dropped five of its last six outings.

The afternoon window features a nonconference meeting between UConn and South Florida. The Huskies, coming off a bye, defeated Rice in Week 6 for their first victory of the season following an 0-5 start. Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak after falling to UAB and FAU across the past two weeks. Coverage concludes with Mountain West action in the evening slate when San Jose State hosts Utah State. The Aggies lost a close one against a formidable Fresno State squad in Week 7, while the Spartans cruised past New Mexico to snap a three-game losing streak.

Get caught up to speed on game information, storylines, betting odds and much more before CBS Sports Network's Week 8 slate kicks off.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Western Michigan at Ohio

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: Noon

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Ohio -15 | Will the Bobcats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

The oddsmakers like the Bobcats big in this one, and for good reason. Ohio owns one of the top defenses in college football, holding opponents to 245.1 yards and 13.43 points on average. Both those marks rank top 10 in the FBS. Western Michigan owns the No. 2 offense in the MAC at an average of 377.4 yards, but the Broncos will likely find tough sledding against the Bobcats. The most points Ohio has surrendered in a game this season is 23 in a loss to Northern Illinois.

USF at UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: USF -2.5 | Will the Bulls cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

Can the Huskies string together wins after finally breaking into the win column in their most recent outing? A rested team that scored a season-high 38 points in its Week 6 win against Rice catches the Bulls at a rather opportune time. The Bulls defense ranks near the bottom of the AAC and has given up 56 points in back-to-back games -- both losses. A normally-productive USF offense was also stifled the last time it took the field, managing for just 14 points in a Week 7 loss to FAU.

Utah State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Jose State -5.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

Utah State heads to the Bay Area with one of the top offenses in the FBS, averaging 477.9 yards per outing. Much of that production stems from a passing attack that is putting up 305.6 yards per contest, tied for 17th in the FBS. That unit will be tested Saturday against a San Jose State defense that ranks second in the Mountain West against the pass, averaging just 186.1 yards allowed through the air. However, the Spartans rank last in the conference against the run, surrendering 210.3 yards per game on the ground. The Aggies rank fourth in the Mountain West in rushing at an average of 172.3 yards, so they should have a chance to expose the Spartans' weak spot and potentially pull off an upset win on the road.