Teams tied atop the Mid-American Conference standings will meet in a MACtion battle on Tuesday as the Ohio Bobcats visit the Western Michigan Broncos. Ohio (6-3, 4-1 MAC) is on a three-game winning streak and defeated Miami (OH), 24-20, last Tuesday. Western Michigan (5-4, 4-1 MAC) has won four of its last five after starting the year 0-3, and the Broncos knocked off Central Michigan, 24-21, on November 1. These are among four teams with 4-1 conference records entering Week 12.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. Ohio won the last meeting, 20-17, in 2023. The Broncos are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Western Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Ohio picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio spread Western Michigan -1.5 Western Michigan vs. Ohio over/under 46.5 points Western Michigan vs. Ohio money line Western Michigan -113, Ohio -106

SportsLine's model has simulated Western Michigan vs. Ohio 10,000 times and is going Over 46.5 total points. WMU has seen the Over hit in back-to-back games, and the Over is 3-0 in Western Michigan games when it has a rest advantage, as it does in this contest.

The model forecasts both teams' dual-threat quarterbacks to have prolific games both through the air and on the ground, with each rushing for over 50 yards. The teams combine for 47 points in the simulations.

