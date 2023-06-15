Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione expressed optimism that the Bedlam football series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State can resume "out there a ways" after the Sooners, along, with Texas, depart the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024. No future matchups between the in-state foes are scheduled beyond this November in a rivalry that features 117 meetings dating back to 1904.

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg cited "logistical issues" as a primary reason the series is likely to go on hiatus when Oklahoma exits the Big 12, but Castiglione told All Sooners' John Hoover there is reason to believe the in-state foes can eventually sort out a way to resume the Bedlam game once existing non-conference commitments are complete.

"I've had really good conversations with Chad about [Bedlam] and we're going to play each other in a variety of sports going forward," Castiglione told Hoover. "We don't have those dates yet on our schedule, but we've been talking about those. And I think in time that we'll find an opportunity to work dates [for football] that are mutually agreeable to both institutions that might be out there a ways. But I think in the end, that'll end up happening."

Oklahoma has a vacancy on its schedule as soon as 2024 -- and one that is required to be filled by a Power Five opponent -- after the SEC decided to maintain an eight-game conference slate for that season. The Sooners were planning for a nine-game Big 12 schedule and three non-conference opponents before Oklahoma and Texas reached an agreement with the Big 12 in February to depart for the SEC one year ahead of schedule. Oklahoma State, however, does not have any vacancies in 2024 as the Big 12 plans to maintain a nine-game conference schedule.

"[The Big 12's nine-game schedule] is part of the reason we're not able to find an opportunity to play Oklahoma State right now," Castiglione told Hoover. "They have a scheduling matrix that has been built on nine games and they have they have contracts in place. So I know sometimes when you talk about that, people want to spin it a certain way — and I don't ever try to speak for Oklahoma State."

This is not the first time a long-running in-state rivalry has to go on pause due to a team leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Texas and Texas A&M last played in 2011 after 118 total meetings. Despite immediate hope that the series would continue at some point, the schools have not met since. That will at last change, with Texas A&M officially set to host Texas as part of SEC play in 2024.