Oklahoma at UCLA: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

The offensive guru of college football present will meet the offensive guru of college football past on Saturday when Lincoln Riley and No. 5 Oklahoma head out on the road to face the Chip Kelly-coached UCLA Bruins. The Sooners confidently come to town 2-0 with decisive wins over Houston and South Dakota, while the Bruins limp into the Rose Bowl 0-2 after losing to San Diego State for the first time in program history.

It's safe to say the Chip Kelly era in Pasadena isn't exactly off to a rollicking start. Kelly is now 3-11 overall with UCLA since he took over the program last season and 0-4 against Group of Five opponents -- a far cry from his heyday at Oregon in which he was credited for his innovation offensively and ability to do more with less.

Storylines

Oklahoma: Is there a coach in college football on a better hot streak than Riley? The list is short. He's coached consecutive Heisman winners and has turned Alabama afterthought Jalen Hurts into an early season contender to force a bronze statue three-peat. OU's won each of its first two games this season by a combined 74 points and is expected to roll here.

UCLA: The Bruins have managed to score just 14 points per game in consecutive losses to start the season, but if any defense is suspect enough to offer up some confidence, it's OU. The Sooners ranked near the bottom in total defense last season, and while they've got a new defensive coordinator in Alex Grinch, it's clear there's still plenty of room for improvement.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Last season's tilt between UCLA and OU resulted in a 49-21 victory lap for the Sooners. This year could be much more lopsided; UCLA appears to be worse and OU appears to at least be as good despite swapping Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray for Jalen Hurts. I like OU even with the sizable spread. Pick: Oklahoma (-21.5)



So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which national title contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.